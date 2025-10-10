Chennai Faces Surge of Fake Bomb Threats Amid Growing Concerns

Chennai authorities are grappling with a spate of email bomb threats, with approximately 30 reported incidents in the last month. The latest target was the PTI office, which received a hoax threat on Friday.

Upon receipt of the threat, police quickly evacuated PTI office staff and deployed sniffer dogs and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), finding no suspicious materials. Investigations suggest threats originate from fake email IDs.

Police confirmed similar threats were issued against Chief Minister M K Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, and other notable addresses. Tracing the IP addresses is currently underway to identify the perpetrators of these false threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)