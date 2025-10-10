Left Menu

Chennai Faces Surge of Fake Bomb Threats Amid Growing Concerns

Chennai has experienced around 30 email bomb threats recently, including one to the PTI office, all of which were hoaxes. Police are investigating these fake threats, originating from fraudulent email IDs, by tracing IP addresses. High-profile targets include political figures and media offices.

Updated: 10-10-2025 11:11 IST
Chennai authorities are grappling with a spate of email bomb threats, with approximately 30 reported incidents in the last month. The latest target was the PTI office, which received a hoax threat on Friday.

Upon receipt of the threat, police quickly evacuated PTI office staff and deployed sniffer dogs and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), finding no suspicious materials. Investigations suggest threats originate from fake email IDs.

Police confirmed similar threats were issued against Chief Minister M K Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, and other notable addresses. Tracing the IP addresses is currently underway to identify the perpetrators of these false threats.

