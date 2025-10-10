Supreme Court Expands Free Wi-Fi Access Beyond Courtrooms

In a landmark move to boost digital accessibility, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai declared that free public Wi-Fi will be available throughout the main building of the Supreme Court. This service extends beyond the courtrooms, benefitting lawyers, litigants, and visitors alike.

Previously, complimentary Wi-Fi access was restricted solely to the courtrooms within the Supreme Court premises. The recent expansion allows for greater connectivity across all areas of the building.

The initiative, as outlined by the Chief Justice, aims to enhance digital connectivity and facilitate easier access for all stakeholders, improving the overall experience within the apex court's complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)