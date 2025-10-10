Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: US-India Strategic Partnership on the Horizon

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are visiting India to bolster bilateral relations. Their six-day visit will focus on discussions with Indian counterparts to enhance strategic cooperation, aiming to reinforce the Indo-Pacific region's safety, strength, and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:05 IST
Strengthening Ties: US-India Strategic Partnership on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, along with Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to India.

According to the US State Department, the six-day visit commencing October 9 aims to reinforce US-India bilateral relations.

Key discussions will center around enhancing strategic cooperation and fostering a resilient Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

