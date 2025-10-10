Strengthening Ties: US-India Strategic Partnership on the Horizon
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are visiting India to bolster bilateral relations. Their six-day visit will focus on discussions with Indian counterparts to enhance strategic cooperation, aiming to reinforce the Indo-Pacific region's safety, strength, and prosperity.
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, along with Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to India.
According to the US State Department, the six-day visit commencing October 9 aims to reinforce US-India bilateral relations.
Key discussions will center around enhancing strategic cooperation and fostering a resilient Indo-Pacific region.
