Maratha Quota Controversy: Vikhe Patil Criticizes Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has launched a scathing attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, blaming him for the prevailing social inequality stemming from the Maratha quota issue. Vikhe Patil contends that had Pawar included the Marathas in the OBC category during the 1994 Mandal Commission implementation, today's challenges could have been averted.

The minister recently held discussions with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna's Antarwali Sarati village, emphasizing that it was a personal visit to check on Jarange's health. This meeting comes in the wake of a governmental resolution allowing Kunbi certificates for Marathas with OBC antecedents, following Jarange's protest at Azad Maidan.

The Maharashtra government's move is currently under scrutiny in the Bombay High Court. Vikhe Patil, while addressing media persons, urged for collective acceptance of the court's forthcoming decision and criticized dissent against the Maratha reservation as unfair, highlighting the need for unity among OBC leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)