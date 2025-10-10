India Elevates Kabul Mission to Embassy Status Amid Strengthening Ties with Afghanistan
India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, acknowledging Taliban efforts to address India's security concerns. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the move during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. This action marks a step in renewing India's partnership with Afghanistan.
India on Friday advanced its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan by upgrading its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy. The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who praised the Taliban's sensitivity to India's security concerns.
During talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Jaishankar noted the enduring friendship between the two nations, highlighting India's interest in Afghanistan's development. He assured that the longstanding partnership marked by numerous Indian projects in Afghanistan would continue.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry emphasized the mutual commitment to prosperity, threatened by cross-border terrorism. In response to the dangers posed by terrorism, Jaishankar called for greater coordinated efforts between the two nations. Muttaqi acknowledged India's significant role and continuous support for the Afghan people.
