Left Menu

India Elevates Kabul Mission to Embassy Status Amid Strengthening Ties with Afghanistan

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, acknowledging Taliban efforts to address India's security concerns. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the move during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. This action marks a step in renewing India's partnership with Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:39 IST
India Elevates Kabul Mission to Embassy Status Amid Strengthening Ties with Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday advanced its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan by upgrading its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy. The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who praised the Taliban's sensitivity to India's security concerns.

During talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Jaishankar noted the enduring friendship between the two nations, highlighting India's interest in Afghanistan's development. He assured that the longstanding partnership marked by numerous Indian projects in Afghanistan would continue.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry emphasized the mutual commitment to prosperity, threatened by cross-border terrorism. In response to the dangers posed by terrorism, Jaishankar called for greater coordinated efforts between the two nations. Muttaqi acknowledged India's significant role and continuous support for the Afghan people.

TRENDING

1
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of gre...

 India
2
Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

 United Kingdom
3
PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded ...

 India
4
Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025