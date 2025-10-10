Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersonation

A police sub-inspector in Odisha's Bhadrak district has been suspended following his involvement in an impersonation scandal, officials confirmed. SI Kartik Jena allowed a civilian to assume police duties, leading to his immediate suspension by Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout.

The civilian, Piyush Ranjan Panda, who was assisting Jena with routine tasks at the station, took on investigative duties in the Rasikabaga village. Panda's attempt to question locals raised suspicions, leading villagers to detain him after he failed to validate his credentials.

The investigation unfolded Panda's unofficial role and highlighted a severe breach of duty on Jena's part. ASP Arup Abhisekh Behera labeled the incident a serious breach, confirming an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)