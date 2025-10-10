Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Fragile Hope in the Midst of Ruins

Israeli troops commenced their withdrawal from parts of Gaza under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, allowing displaced residents to return to ravaged neighborhoods. The pullback signals a potential end to the two-year conflict that has wreaked havoc on the region.

The ceasefire was ratified by the Israeli government, setting the stage for troop withdrawals and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The truce, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative, will see trucks bringing vital food and medical supplies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high as gunfire and shelling continue in some areas. Hamas has received assurances from international mediators that the conflict is over, but the full implementation of the accord is still fraught with potential setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)