Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has taken a crucial step by reserving its decision on the contentious issue of manufacturing and selling green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. The decision was made after a bench composed of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard from key stakeholders.

Given the rising concerns about pollution, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking for the National Capital Region states, made a case for allowing green firecrackers for festive occasions like Diwali, Guru Parv, and Christmas. He argued for festive exemptions without imposing time restrictions.

The judgment by the apex court is expected to have significant implications on environmental policies and cultural practices in the region, as various interests hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)