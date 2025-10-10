Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on requests to allow the manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The court, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, heard input from various stakeholders, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who requested permission for unrestricted use during festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:51 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a crucial step by reserving its decision on the contentious issue of manufacturing and selling green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. The decision was made after a bench composed of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard from key stakeholders.

Given the rising concerns about pollution, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking for the National Capital Region states, made a case for allowing green firecrackers for festive occasions like Diwali, Guru Parv, and Christmas. He argued for festive exemptions without imposing time restrictions.

The judgment by the apex court is expected to have significant implications on environmental policies and cultural practices in the region, as various interests hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in same southern region, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary...

 Global
2
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

 India
3
Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

 Global
4
P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Badminton

P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Bad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025