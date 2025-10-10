Unraveling Europe's Drone Dilemma: Airspace Incursions Raise Security Concerns
Drone incursions have disrupted European airspace, causing airport shutdowns and flight cancellations, and raising security concerns. While Russia is suspected, investigations continue. Current counter-drone technologies are limited, prompting calls for improved protocols and strategies against hybrid warfare threats, potentially targeting not only airports but other critical infrastructure.
Drones have increasingly disrupted airspace across Europe, triggering airport shutdowns and flight cancellations. This rise in uncrewed aerial vehicle activity has heightened security concerns, with Russia suspected amidst its tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict. Authorities continue to investigate the incursions and plan responses.
Monitoring service Enigma reported spotting 18 suspect drones in countries including Denmark and Germany since mid-September. These incursions, particularly near airports, have proven costly, delaying flights and prompting calls for action from authorities, airlines, and security experts.
Despite existing technologies like drones detection and jamming, the challenge remains to address drone threats without endangering civilian areas. Experts emphasize the need for coordinated security protocols across sectors to tackle this evolving challenge.
