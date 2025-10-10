Police Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Hawala Money Heist

A major police scandal has emerged from Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, with ten personnel, including the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), suspended for allegedly looting Rs 1.45 crore in hawala money. The money was en route to Maharashtra when the police allegedly intercepted and seized it.

The incident was brought to light after the driver and a businessman reached out to authorities, prompting an investigation led by Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur) Pramod Verma. According to reports, the seized amount was discovered during a routine police check, but instead of following protocol, the personnel allegedly attacked the driver and attempted to claim the cash.

A detailed investigation is now underway, led by Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta, to clarify the exact amount and circumstances surrounding the incident. The situation has attracted attention from higher-ups, leading to the suspension of the involved officers, including SDOP Pooja Pandey, who has been relocated to police headquarters during the investigation.

