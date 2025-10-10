Maharashtra's Loan Waiver Debate: Political Promises Under Scrutiny

In a controversial statement, Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil remarked on the public's 'obsession' with loan waivers, suggesting political promises are primarily made to secure election victories. Patil's comments ignited criticism from the ruling party's partners and political opponents.

The remarks came at a public event whose details remain unclear, but footage was broadcasted by local news channels. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others, condemned Patil's comments, underscoring the severe financial hardships faced by farmers due to catastrophic weather events.

Heavy rains have devastated large swaths of Maharashtra, prompting the state government to announce a substantial compensation package. Despite ongoing criticism, loan waivers remain a key policy promise, as opposition parties amplify their calls for urgent financial relief to impacted farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)