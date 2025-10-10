Left Menu

Maharashtra's Loan Waiver Debate: Political Promises Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra's Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil sparked controversy by stating that people are obsessed with loan waivers, while admitting politicians make election promises to win votes. His comments received backlash from various quarters, including BJP leaders, amid ongoing demands for farmer relief following devastating floods and crop losses in Marathwada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The remarks came at a public event whose details remain unclear, but footage was broadcasted by local news channels. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others, condemned Patil's comments, underscoring the severe financial hardships faced by farmers due to catastrophic weather events.

Heavy rains have devastated large swaths of Maharashtra, prompting the state government to announce a substantial compensation package. Despite ongoing criticism, loan waivers remain a key policy promise, as opposition parties amplify their calls for urgent financial relief to impacted farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

