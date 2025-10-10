Fake Passport Foils Afghan's UAE Travel Bid
An Afghan national, Delawar Khan Menzai, was arrested for attempting to travel to the UAE using a fake passport at Mumbai's international airport. Menzai entered India in 2016 and stayed illegally. He obtained the counterfeit passport in 2017, but his suspicious travel history led to his arrest.
A 32-year-old Afghan national was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for attempting to travel to the UAE using a counterfeit passport, authorities disclosed on Friday.
Identified as Delawar Khan Menzai, the suspect allegedly forged a passport under the name Ali Mahmood Khan in 2017, as per information from the Sahar police.
Menzai reportedly entered India in 2016 on a medical visa, failed to return to Afghanistan, and secured a fake passport in Mumbai by October 2017. An alert immigration officer flagged his suspicious travel history, leading to his arrest under the Passport Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for forgery and cheating.
