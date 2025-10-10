Empowering Democracy: RTI Act Spotlight in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant address during the Right to Information Week celebrations in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor LT Gen KT Parnaik reaffirmed the pivotal role the RTI Act plays in democracy. Highlighting its transformative power, Parnaik described it as a bridge between the state and its citizens, turning their aspirations into actionable initiatives.

Governor Parnaik called for a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability, essential components of citizen empowerment, aligning with India's vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed that with awareness and participation, governance can become more inclusive and open.

The event, lauded by Parnaik, was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, emphasizing the need for deepened awareness and accountability. The governor advocated for the integration of technology and collaborative efforts to enhance the efficacy of the RTI Act as a tool of transparent governance.

