Odisha's Corruption Scandal: Bribery and Illegal Wealth of OAS Officer Exposed

An Odisha Administrative Service officer was arrested for accepting bribes and possessing assets far beyond his known income sources. Charged with corruption, the officer was caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the Mahakalpada Tehsil Office. Investigations revealed undeclared properties and cash linked to the officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Odisha Administrative Service officer has been arrested on charges of corruption after being caught accepting a bribe. The vigilance department uncovered assets amounting to '190 per cent' more than the officer's known income sources, raising significant concern.

The officer was apprehended on September 23 while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at his workplace in Kendrapara district. The bribe was allegedly taken in exchange for removing an illicit structure blocking the complainant's home entrance.

Investigations further revealed the possession of four buildings, seven plots, and cash deposits amounting to Rs 18 lakh, along with Rs 1.55 lakh in cash tied to the officer serving as Mahakalpada Tehsildar. He faces dual charges, one for bribery and another for holding disproportionate assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

