Supreme Court Highlights: Digital Access, Health Concerns, and Statehood Debates
Key Supreme Court updates include the introduction of free Wi-Fi in the main building, dismissal of a PIL on drug safety after deaths due to toxic cough syrup, and discussions on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and prisoners' voting rights. Other cases addressed green crackers and social media regulations.
The Supreme Court made significant decisions today, paving the way for free public Wi-Fi access across its main building to aid lawyers, litigants, and visitors in digital connectivity. This initiative, announced by Chief Justice BR Gavai, underscores a push towards greater technological integration within the judicial environment.
In other legal developments, the Supreme Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking an inquiry into drug safety mechanisms following child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to toxic cough syrups. Additionally, the court addressed petitions concerning the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, giving the Centre four weeks to respond.
Furthermore, the court sought responses regarding the voting rights of 4.5 lakh undertrial prisoners in India. It also reserved decisions on matters involving green crackers in Delhi-NCR, signifying a busy docket with far-reaching implications across public health, governance, and civil rights.
