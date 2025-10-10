Punjab Youths Arrested: Unveiling Crime Links with Gang Networks

The investigative drama unfolds as two youths, apprehended with a hand grenade and live bullets, are taken from Patiala to Punjab for an in-depth probe, confirmed a police representative on Friday.

Arrested on October 7 based on intelligence, the suspects were intercepted while on route to Kurukshetra. A bomb disposal unit from Madhuban expertly defused the grenade found in their possession.

Preliminary findings indicate the grenade's potential link to gangster networks in Punjab. These young men, influenced by new-age gangs utilizing social media to entice youth with glorified crime and cash, are now at the center of a broader investigation, leading police to also detain individuals who offered them refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)