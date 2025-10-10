UNICEF and UNRWA Demand Unhindered Aid Access to Gaza Amid Ceasefire
UNICEF and UNRWA call for unrestricted aid access to Gaza amidst a ceasefire as children suffer from acute malnutrition and compromised immunity due to prolonged food shortages. Plans are underway to increase aid deliveries, but challenges remain, including obtaining cross-border clearance and managing aid logistics.
The United Nations agency UNICEF has called for all food aid crossings into war-torn Gaza to be opened, emphasizing the dire need for nourishment among children. "The situation is critical," said UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires, warning of a potential increase in child mortality due to compromised immunity from prolonged food deprivation.
The UN plans to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, potentially involving 600 trucks daily. However, the increase hinges on Israeli troop withdrawal, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas backed by U.S. President Donald Trump's plan. The World Food Programme (WFP) anticipates heavy aid entry, with food distribution points, bakeries, and nutrition sites prepared in the enclave.
Despite plans, challenges persist as agencies, including CARE International, report delays in clearance for aid entry. UNRWA seeks permission to bring in substantial supplies, citing an urgent need to curb famine spread. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists troops remain to demilitarize Gaza and disarm Hamas as the WFP highlights the importance of aid reaching northern Gaza's 400,000 unserved residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNICEF
- Gaza
- aid
- ceasefire
- malnutrition
- UNRWA
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceassefire arrangement
- food aid
ALSO READ
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares
Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw
Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Transition to Peace Amid Challenges
Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols