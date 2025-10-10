UNICEF and UNRWA Demand Unhindered Aid Access to Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations agency UNICEF has called for all food aid crossings into war-torn Gaza to be opened, emphasizing the dire need for nourishment among children. "The situation is critical," said UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires, warning of a potential increase in child mortality due to compromised immunity from prolonged food deprivation.

The UN plans to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, potentially involving 600 trucks daily. However, the increase hinges on Israeli troop withdrawal, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas backed by U.S. President Donald Trump's plan. The World Food Programme (WFP) anticipates heavy aid entry, with food distribution points, bakeries, and nutrition sites prepared in the enclave.

Despite plans, challenges persist as agencies, including CARE International, report delays in clearance for aid entry. UNRWA seeks permission to bring in substantial supplies, citing an urgent need to curb famine spread. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists troops remain to demilitarize Gaza and disarm Hamas as the WFP highlights the importance of aid reaching northern Gaza's 400,000 unserved residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)