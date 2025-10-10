Left Menu

UNICEF and UNRWA Demand Unhindered Aid Access to Gaza Amid Ceasefire

UNICEF and UNRWA call for unrestricted aid access to Gaza amidst a ceasefire as children suffer from acute malnutrition and compromised immunity due to prolonged food shortages. Plans are underway to increase aid deliveries, but challenges remain, including obtaining cross-border clearance and managing aid logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:36 IST
UNICEF and UNRWA Demand Unhindered Aid Access to Gaza Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations agency UNICEF has called for all food aid crossings into war-torn Gaza to be opened, emphasizing the dire need for nourishment among children. "The situation is critical," said UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires, warning of a potential increase in child mortality due to compromised immunity from prolonged food deprivation.

The UN plans to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, potentially involving 600 trucks daily. However, the increase hinges on Israeli troop withdrawal, part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas backed by U.S. President Donald Trump's plan. The World Food Programme (WFP) anticipates heavy aid entry, with food distribution points, bakeries, and nutrition sites prepared in the enclave.

Despite plans, challenges persist as agencies, including CARE International, report delays in clearance for aid entry. UNRWA seeks permission to bring in substantial supplies, citing an urgent need to curb famine spread. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists troops remain to demilitarize Gaza and disarm Hamas as the WFP highlights the importance of aid reaching northern Gaza's 400,000 unserved residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025