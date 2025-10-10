Left Menu

Latur Police Cracks Cyber Crime Cases, Recovers 2.5 Lakh

Latur police have successfully recovered Rs 2.5 lakh lost in two separate cyber crime cases. One case involved a journalist and the other a pharmaceutical businessman. Both victims recovered their money after assistance from Anti Terrorism Squad assistant inspector Avez Kazi and investigations on the cybercrime portal.

Updated: 10-10-2025 20:13 IST
The Latur police department announced a significant breakthrough in two cyber crime cases, recovering Rs 2.5 lakh, an official revealed on Friday.

In the first incident, a journalist suffered a loss of Rs 98,289 on August 10, discovering the theft through a series of bank alerts. Following his complaint, Anti Terrorism Squad assistant inspector Avez Kazi initiated proceedings on the cybercrime portal.

Understanding Kazi's directive, the journalist submitted a UPI insurance claim, eventually retrieving Rs 98,000 of the stolen funds. The second case saw a pharmaceutical businessman fall victim to a similar online scam, losing Rs 1.5 lakh, which was also recovered following Kazi's investigation, the official added.

