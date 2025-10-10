Melania Trump Advocates Child Reunification Amidst Ukraine Conflict

In a noteworthy diplomatic development, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced she had established a communication channel with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the urgent issue of repatriating children affected by the Ukraine war.

Speaking at the White House, Mrs. Trump revealed that her efforts, supported by back-channel meetings and calls, had already led to the return of eight children to their families within the last 24 hours. Highlighting the ongoing nature of these endeavors, she emphasized her commitment to continue working directly with Putin's team.

Despite these humanitarian strides, President Trump has publicly voiced his frustration over not being able to fulfill his campaign promise to end the conflict swiftly. The First Lady's initiative, however, marks a significant step forward in addressing the humanitarian aspects of the crisis.