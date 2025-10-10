Tragic Fall in Pithoragarh: A Community Mourns
A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district when Chani Devi fell to her death from a hill in Tomik village, Munsyari. Local villagers recovered her body, and a Revenue Department team was dispatched to the scene. The State Emergency Operations Centre confirmed the event, prompting community mourning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic event unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district as a woman named Chani Devi died after falling from a hill in Tomik village, Munsyari. The fall happened at around 11 am on Friday.
Local villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the news and successfully recovered Devi's body. In the wake of the incident, the State Emergency Operations Centre was notified, ensuring a prompt response to the unfortunate event.
Officials from the Revenue Department also arrived at the location, further investigating the incident that has left the community in mourning over the loss.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Pithoragarh
- incident
- Chani Devi
- fall
- Munsyari
- Tomik village
- emergency
- response
- community
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Mountains: Fallen Heroes Honored in Jammu and Kashmir
WeWork India Shares Fall in Market Debut Amid Strong IPO Interest
Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President
Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersonation