Left Menu

Tragic Fall in Pithoragarh: A Community Mourns

A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district when Chani Devi fell to her death from a hill in Tomik village, Munsyari. Local villagers recovered her body, and a Revenue Department team was dispatched to the scene. The State Emergency Operations Centre confirmed the event, prompting community mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:13 IST
Tragic Fall in Pithoragarh: A Community Mourns
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district as a woman named Chani Devi died after falling from a hill in Tomik village, Munsyari. The fall happened at around 11 am on Friday.

Local villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the news and successfully recovered Devi's body. In the wake of the incident, the State Emergency Operations Centre was notified, ensuring a prompt response to the unfortunate event.

Officials from the Revenue Department also arrived at the location, further investigating the incident that has left the community in mourning over the loss.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India
2
Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

 India
3
Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

 India
4
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025