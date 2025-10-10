Tragic Fall in Pithoragarh: A Community Mourns

A tragic event unfolded in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district as a woman named Chani Devi died after falling from a hill in Tomik village, Munsyari. The fall happened at around 11 am on Friday.

Local villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the news and successfully recovered Devi's body. In the wake of the incident, the State Emergency Operations Centre was notified, ensuring a prompt response to the unfortunate event.

Officials from the Revenue Department also arrived at the location, further investigating the incident that has left the community in mourning over the loss.