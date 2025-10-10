Left Menu

Tragedy at the NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Harassment Allegations

A first-year cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh, was found dead at the National Defence Academy, sparking allegations of harassment by seniors. His family claims the harassment led to his suspected suicide. The NDA has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the incident following similar past occurrences at the academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:49 IST
  • India

A first-year cadet from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Antriksh Kumar Singh, was discovered dead in his hostel room on Friday, raising concerns of potential harassment-driven suicide. While police suspect it to be a case of suicide, family members allege bullying by seniors drove Antriksh to this drastic action.

The NDA promptly announced a court of inquiry to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Antriksh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Police reports confirmed no suicide note was found, but initial findings lean towards suicide. Family members, however, insist on senior-induced harassment as the root cause.

According to Antriksh's maternal uncle, A P Singh, a retired Army officer, the alleged harassment claims were brought to NDA authorities by family, who assured to address the issue. Despite recent complaints to authorities, a social gathering on Thursday might have worsened Antriksh's situation. This significant incident has prompted new discussions on the institution's environment, following similar past incidents in 2014 and 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

