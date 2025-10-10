Left Menu

Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

The Taliban's internet and social media restrictions are violating Afghan rights, according to UN experts. The disruption began with a 48-hour internet blackout on September 29, coinciding with a morality drive. While some connectivity was restored, access to social media remains limited, threatening civil and cultural rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:31 IST
UN experts have condemned the Taliban's recent restrictions on internet and social media, stating they infringe upon the rights of Afghans. This follows a significant telecom disruption in the past weeks.

Afghanistan suffered a 48-hour blackout from September 29, aligning with a morality enforcement campaign by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who ordered fibre-optic cuts in several areas. Although services resumed on October 1, access to key social media platforms remains limited since October 7.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat have faced restrictions despite restored connectivity. UN experts urge the Taliban to restore full access and avoid further limitations, highlighting the severe isolation these restrictions impose on Afghans from the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

