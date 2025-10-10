Germany and Egypt Collaborate on Gaza Conflict Resolution

In a recent telephone conversation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz communicated with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, acknowledging Egypt's instrumental role in addressing the Gaza conflict.

Merz emphasized Germany's continued collaboration with Egypt, particularly focusing on freeing hostages, establishing a sustainable ceasefire, and offering humanitarian assistance.

The two leaders discussed efforts towards the reconstruction of Gaza, showcasing a united front in fostering peace and stability in the region, according to a statement from the German government.

(With inputs from agencies.)