Germany and Egypt Collaborate on Gaza Conflict Resolution
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commended Egypt's efforts in resolving the Gaza conflict during a phone call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to support Egypt in securing hostages' release, achieving a stable ceasefire, providing humanitarian aid, and reconstructing Gaza.
In a recent telephone conversation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz communicated with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, acknowledging Egypt's instrumental role in addressing the Gaza conflict.
Merz emphasized Germany's continued collaboration with Egypt, particularly focusing on freeing hostages, establishing a sustainable ceasefire, and offering humanitarian assistance.
The two leaders discussed efforts towards the reconstruction of Gaza, showcasing a united front in fostering peace and stability in the region, according to a statement from the German government.
