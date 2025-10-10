Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Murders Mother Over Property Dispute

Kherwa village in Kaushambi witnessed a shocking incident when a man allegedly murdered his mother and staged it as a suicide over property disagreements. The accused, identified as Kishan Kishore, admitted to the crime after police scrutiny.

The tragic event unfolded when 55-year-old Sheela Devi's body was discovered hanging at her cousin's home. Initial suspicions arose when a post-mortem revealed strangulation as the cause of death, contradicting the appearance of suicide.

Police Superintendent Rajesh Kumar detailed how Kishan's fear that his mother would transfer property and money to his brother drove him to this heinous act. Kishan was subsequently arrested and has been sent to jail, adding another chapter to the grim tale of family disputes turned deadly.

