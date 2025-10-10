Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Murders Mother Over Property Dispute

A man from Kherwa village in Kaushambi was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother, Sheela Devi, and staging it as a suicide over a land and financial dispute. The police, after gathering evidence and a post-mortem report, found the son's confession leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:58 IST
Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Murders Mother Over Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kherwa village in Kaushambi witnessed a shocking incident when a man allegedly murdered his mother and staged it as a suicide over property disagreements. The accused, identified as Kishan Kishore, admitted to the crime after police scrutiny.

The tragic event unfolded when 55-year-old Sheela Devi's body was discovered hanging at her cousin's home. Initial suspicions arose when a post-mortem revealed strangulation as the cause of death, contradicting the appearance of suicide.

Police Superintendent Rajesh Kumar detailed how Kishan's fear that his mother would transfer property and money to his brother drove him to this heinous act. Kishan was subsequently arrested and has been sent to jail, adding another chapter to the grim tale of family disputes turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
2
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India
3
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

 India
4
FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. Retail

FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025