Senator Pushes Telecom Giants for Transparency on Capitol Riot Probe
Senator Marsha Blackburn urges telecom CEOs to reveal if they received subpoenas for phone data from senators linked to the January 6th Capitol riot investigation. Senate Republicans disclosed documents indicating toll records were obtained by the FBI as part of the investigation.
Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is demanding answers from the CEOs of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile regarding their involvement in the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
According to letters seen by Reuters, Blackburn is seeking to uncover if these telecom giants received or objected to subpoenas for phone data related to eight U.S. senators, including herself. The inquiries arise after Senate Republicans revealed a 2023 document showing the FBI accessed what is known as "toll records" from senators' phones.
Blackburn has posed a series of questions to the companies, questioning whether they supplied phone records from senators' personal and official government devices.
