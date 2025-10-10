Senator Pushes Telecom Giants for Transparency on Capitol Riot Probe

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is demanding answers from the CEOs of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile regarding their involvement in the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

According to letters seen by Reuters, Blackburn is seeking to uncover if these telecom giants received or objected to subpoenas for phone data related to eight U.S. senators, including herself. The inquiries arise after Senate Republicans revealed a 2023 document showing the FBI accessed what is known as "toll records" from senators' phones.

Blackburn has posed a series of questions to the companies, questioning whether they supplied phone records from senators' personal and official government devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)