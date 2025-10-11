FDA Confirms No Contaminated Children's Medicine Imported from India

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) addressed concerns stemming from news reports about contaminated children's cough and cold medicine originating from India. The agency confirmed that these products have not been shipped to the United States.

U.S. authorities were informed by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, assuring that the tainted medicines were not exported to any other country. This development comes amid growing scrutiny of global pharmaceutical supply chains.

While the FDA's confirmation helps ease immediate concerns for American consumers, the incident underscores the importance of stringent quality controls in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)