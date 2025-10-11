Turkey and Iraq Forge Path to Water Management and Regional Harmony

Top diplomats from Turkey and Iraq have tentatively agreed on a framework for water management, focusing on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, as the region faces increasing drought challenges.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced at a news conference that the agreement is expected to be signed soon in Iraq. Tensions have been historically high over Turkey's dam projects, impacting Iraq's water supply, but recent talks have been promising.

Relations between the nations have improved recently, with Turkey lifting a flight ban over Iraq's Kurdish region and resuming oil exports, signaling stronger cooperative efforts in addressing regional concerns.

