Tragedy in Sudan: Civilians in El-Fasher Face Dire Violence

Fierce fighting near a displaced persons camp in western Sudan has resulted in the deaths of at least 53 civilians, with over 60 more injured, reported the UN human rights chief. The violence, which lasted three days, is believed to have been carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Drone and artillery strikes by these forces targeted the Abu Shouk and Daraja Oula neighborhoods, as well as the El-Fasher displaced persons camp, killing 46 individuals. Among the dead were more than a dozen victims of shelling at a functioning hospital, further highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

The UN calls for immediate action to protect civilians and enforce international law. The conflict has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, worsening the humanitarian crisis as aid remains critically underfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)