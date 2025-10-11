Left Menu

Tragedy in Sudan: Civilians in El-Fasher Face Dire Violence

Fighting around a displaced persons camp in western Sudan has killed at least 53 civilians, with more than 60 wounded, according to the UN human rights chief. Drone and artillery strikes by the Rapid Support Forces are attributed to the deaths and destruction, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:38 IST
Tragedy in Sudan: Civilians in El-Fasher Face Dire Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Fierce fighting near a displaced persons camp in western Sudan has resulted in the deaths of at least 53 civilians, with over 60 more injured, reported the UN human rights chief. The violence, which lasted three days, is believed to have been carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Drone and artillery strikes by these forces targeted the Abu Shouk and Daraja Oula neighborhoods, as well as the El-Fasher displaced persons camp, killing 46 individuals. Among the dead were more than a dozen victims of shelling at a functioning hospital, further highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

The UN calls for immediate action to protect civilians and enforce international law. The conflict has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, worsening the humanitarian crisis as aid remains critically underfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025