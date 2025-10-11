Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Gaza: A New Chapter Amidst Uncertainty
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brings hope for stability in Gaza as Palestinians begin to return home. The agreement includes a prisoner exchange and opening of border crossings for aid delivery. However, unresolved issues such as Hamas's disarmament and governance continue to pose challenges.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza started returning to their homes, following an Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military confirmed a troop withdrawal to previously agreed deployment lines, marking a pause in the ongoing conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the approval of a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan, including the release of hostages by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners by Israel, set to begin shortly, despite ongoing negotiations over key detainees.
The United Nations is poised to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, contingent on Israel opening more border crossings, as the international community, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, receive acknowledgment for mediating the truce.
ALSO READ
Gaza Ceasefire: Palestinians Return to Ravaged Homes Amid Fragile Peace
Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
Netanyahu Vows Continued Pressure on Hamas in Gaza