Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Gaza: A New Chapter Amidst Uncertainty

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza started returning to their homes, following an Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military confirmed a troop withdrawal to previously agreed deployment lines, marking a pause in the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the approval of a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan, including the release of hostages by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners by Israel, set to begin shortly, despite ongoing negotiations over key detainees.

The United Nations is poised to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, contingent on Israel opening more border crossings, as the international community, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, receive acknowledgment for mediating the truce.