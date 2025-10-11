Left Menu

U.S. to Implement 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports

The United States plans to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1, 2025, along with export controls on critical U.S.-made software. This move, announced by President Donald Trump, aims to escalate trade measures against China, addressing ongoing economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:32 IST
U.S. to Implement 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States will implement a significant economic measure against China by slapping an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, starting November 1, 2025. President Donald Trump announced this aggressive trade policy via Truth Social, marking a substantial step in the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

In addition to the tariffs, the U.S. will also enforce export controls on all critical American-made software, tightening restrictions on China and potentially reshaping global trade dynamics. The decision underscores the Trump administration's commitment to pushing back against what it views as unfair trade practices by China.

The move, which could take effect sooner depending on China's actions, seeks to exert economic pressure and leverage in trade negotiations, with far-reaching implications for international business and economic relations.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

 Global
2
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
3
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
4
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025