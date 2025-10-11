U.S. to Implement 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports

The United States will implement a significant economic measure against China by slapping an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, starting November 1, 2025. President Donald Trump announced this aggressive trade policy via Truth Social, marking a substantial step in the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

In addition to the tariffs, the U.S. will also enforce export controls on all critical American-made software, tightening restrictions on China and potentially reshaping global trade dynamics. The decision underscores the Trump administration's commitment to pushing back against what it views as unfair trade practices by China.

The move, which could take effect sooner depending on China's actions, seeks to exert economic pressure and leverage in trade negotiations, with far-reaching implications for international business and economic relations.