Gaza's Return: Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Ruins

Thousands of displaced Palestinians made their way back to the devastated landscapes of Gaza on Friday, following a ceasefire that marked a potential end to two years of conflict. Israeli troops began their withdrawal as part of an agreement aimed at halting one of the war's largest offensives.

Amidst the return, stories of loss were rampant. Ismail Zayda, a resident of Gaza City, found his home standing amidst ruins. South of the region, the city of Khan Younis was left unrecognizable. Ahmed al-Brim retrieved what little remained of his belongings, questioning his family's future amidst uncertainty.

Despite the cessation of hostilities, future challenges remain. Questions over the stability of President Trump's 20-point peace plan, which involves international oversight over Gaza's administration, persist, especially amidst Hamas's rejection of any 'foreign guardianship.' Concerns continue over the ceasefire's long-term viability.