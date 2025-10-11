Left Menu

US Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

The United States might impose export controls on Boeing plane parts in response to China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals. President Trump highlighted the significance of airplane parts due to the large number of Boeing planes used by Chinese airlines. This illustrates ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

Updated: 11-10-2025 05:17 IST
US Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions
As tensions rise over trade relations, the United States is considering imposing export controls on Boeing plane parts, following China's decision to limit exports of rare earth minerals. This strategic response was emphasized by President Donald Trump during a press briefing on Friday.

Trump noted the substantial role airplane components play in Sino-American trade, with China relying heavily on Boeing jets, including the popular 737 single-aisle models. The president pointed out that China has existing orders for at least 222 Boeing aircraft.

Currently, China operates a fleet of 1,855 Boeing planes. The potential restrictions underscore the intricate balance of economic power and the ongoing trade disputes between the two nations.

