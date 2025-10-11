US Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

As tensions rise over trade relations, the United States is considering imposing export controls on Boeing plane parts, following China's decision to limit exports of rare earth minerals. This strategic response was emphasized by President Donald Trump during a press briefing on Friday.

Trump noted the substantial role airplane components play in Sino-American trade, with China relying heavily on Boeing jets, including the popular 737 single-aisle models. The president pointed out that China has existing orders for at least 222 Boeing aircraft.

Currently, China operates a fleet of 1,855 Boeing planes. The potential restrictions underscore the intricate balance of economic power and the ongoing trade disputes between the two nations.

