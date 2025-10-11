Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

President Donald Trump has announced a potential escalation in tariffs on Chinese imports, responding to China's new export controls on rare earth elements. The move could reignite global trade tensions, with Trump indicating a 100% tariff starting November 1st if China does not change its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 05:28 IST
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has threatened to levy a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, possibly as early as November 1. This announcement comes in response to China's recently imposed export controls on rare earth elements, crucial to various U.S. technologies.

China's restrictions require foreign companies to obtain special approval for exporting these materials. In response, Trump denounced the move as 'shocking' and expressed skepticism about his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

With trade tensions escalating, Trump's decision has prompted concern about the potential impact on the global economy, echoing fears of a recession similar to those seen earlier this year. Analysts, however, believe there is still room for de-escalation before these tariffs take effect.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

 Global
2
FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

 Global
3
Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025