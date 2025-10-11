Truce Sparks Hope in Gaza as Ceasefire Begins
A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza allows thousands of Palestinians to return to devastated areas, amidst questions about future governance and disarmament of Hamas. Aid deliveries are set to begin as Israel pulls back troops. Hostage exchanges between Israel and Hamas are also anticipated, alongside complex regional negotiations.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians made their way back to the heavily damaged northern Gaza Strip on Friday after a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect, renewing hopes of ending the Israel-Hamas war. An agreement anticipates the release of all remaining hostages within days.
Uncertainty surrounds Gaza's governance as Israeli troops begin their withdrawal and discussions continue on the proposed disarmament of Hamas, a key aspect of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the possibility of resuming the offensive if Hamas does not surrender its weapons.
Aid operations are set to commence on Sunday with the United Nations receiving approval from Israel to deliver much-needed supplies to Gaza. This comes as the International Criminal Court pursues charges against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes, which Israel denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- US-brokered
- Israel
- Hamas
- disarmament
- Netanyahu
- aid deliveries
- hostages
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Vows Continued Pressure on Hamas in Gaza
PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulates him on progress made under US President Trump's Gaza peace plan.
Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
Israel and Hamas Reach Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement