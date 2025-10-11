Truce Sparks Hope in Gaza as Ceasefire Begins

Tens of thousands of Palestinians made their way back to the heavily damaged northern Gaza Strip on Friday after a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect, renewing hopes of ending the Israel-Hamas war. An agreement anticipates the release of all remaining hostages within days.

Uncertainty surrounds Gaza's governance as Israeli troops begin their withdrawal and discussions continue on the proposed disarmament of Hamas, a key aspect of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the possibility of resuming the offensive if Hamas does not surrender its weapons.

Aid operations are set to commence on Sunday with the United Nations receiving approval from Israel to deliver much-needed supplies to Gaza. This comes as the International Criminal Court pursues charges against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes, which Israel denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)