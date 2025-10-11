Myanmar Invites ASEAN to Monitor Contentious Elections

Myanmar's military leadership has extended an invitation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to dispatch observers for the year-end elections, a step perceived with skepticism by critics who question the elections' authenticity. According to Malaysia's foreign ministry, ASEAN will consider this request during an upcoming regional summit.

The election invitation, which Malaysia confirmed was directed toward its Election Commission, follows discussions between Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan in Naypyitaw. Reports in Myanmar's state media suggest Malaysia might send observers; however, this remains unconfirmed by Malaysian authorities.

Since a coup in 2021, Myanmar has faced continuous unrest, significantly impacting the country's stability. ASEAN, with Malaysia as the current chair, has excluded Myanmar's military leaders from its meetings due to non-compliance with a peace roadmap. Amid ongoing conflict, Myanmar's elections will proceed with restrictive new laws favoring military-backed parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)