Diplomatic Strains and Renewed Hopes: India-US Trade Relations in Focus

Amid continuing strains between India and the United States over trade tariffs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting comes as Washington imposes a hefty 50 percent tariff on Indian exports.

Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, Sergio Gor is on a six-day trip to India, following his confirmation by the US Senate as the new envoy. India has labeled the tariff hikes, which also include additional duties on Russian crude oil purchases, as 'unfair' and 'unreasonable,' aggravating tensions.

However, recent dialogues between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump offer a glimmer of hope for resolving the trade disagreements. Both nations have resumed trade negotiations, aiming for a favorable outcome. Gor expressed gratitude for the trust shown by Trump in nominating him as ambassador, though he will not present his credentials during this visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)