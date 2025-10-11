Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains and Renewed Hopes: India-US Trade Relations in Focus

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid ongoing trade tensions. Discussions focused on the strained India-US relationship due to increased tariffs by the US. Recent talks between leaders aim to resolve these issues and potentially reach a trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:14 IST
Diplomatic Strains and Renewed Hopes: India-US Trade Relations in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continuing strains between India and the United States over trade tariffs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting comes as Washington imposes a hefty 50 percent tariff on Indian exports.

Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, Sergio Gor is on a six-day trip to India, following his confirmation by the US Senate as the new envoy. India has labeled the tariff hikes, which also include additional duties on Russian crude oil purchases, as 'unfair' and 'unreasonable,' aggravating tensions.

However, recent dialogues between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump offer a glimmer of hope for resolving the trade disagreements. Both nations have resumed trade negotiations, aiming for a favorable outcome. Gor expressed gratitude for the trust shown by Trump in nominating him as ambassador, though he will not present his credentials during this visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
2
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
3
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
4
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025