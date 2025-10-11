Telangana's Reservation Row: Congress Set to Challenge High Court Stay

In a bold move, the Congress government in Telangana is preparing to escalate a legal battle to the Supreme Court. This follows the High Court's decision to issue an interim stay on a Government Order aimed at providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened an urgent meeting with cabinet colleagues, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. They deliberated over strategies to counter the High Court's stay and to ensure the implementation of the reservation policy, a key election promise.

The interim stay has led to the suspension of rural local body polls announced by the Telangana State Election Commission. As the government pushes ahead with its agenda, focus shifts to the Supreme Court's impending decision on this crucial issue of empowerment and representation for BCs in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)