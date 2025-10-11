TDB President Addresses Gold Losses Scandal
TDB President P S Prasanth announced action against nine officials for lapses related to gold losses at the Sabarimala temple. Deputy Devaswom Commissioner B Murari Babu has already faced action. Further actions will follow after the Board meeting. The issue involves procedural lapses and incites political criticism.
TDB President P S Prasanth revealed on Saturday that nine officials are under scrutiny for their involvement in the gold losses reported at the Sabarimala temple. The investigation by the Board's Vigilance wing has highlighted significant lapses.
Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who previously served as the administrative officer at Sabarimala, is the first to face disciplinary measures. Decisions regarding other officials, including TDB Secretary Jayashree, will be determined at the forthcoming board meeting scheduled for October 14.
In response to political criticism, Prasanth defended the current board's integrity, urging opposition figures like V D Satheesan to refrain from making unfounded allegations. Prasanth emphasized that preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season are underway, with an expected turnout of around 60 lakh devotees.
