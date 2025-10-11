TDB President Addresses Gold Losses Scandal

TDB President P S Prasanth revealed on Saturday that nine officials are under scrutiny for their involvement in the gold losses reported at the Sabarimala temple. The investigation by the Board's Vigilance wing has highlighted significant lapses.

Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who previously served as the administrative officer at Sabarimala, is the first to face disciplinary measures. Decisions regarding other officials, including TDB Secretary Jayashree, will be determined at the forthcoming board meeting scheduled for October 14.

In response to political criticism, Prasanth defended the current board's integrity, urging opposition figures like V D Satheesan to refrain from making unfounded allegations. Prasanth emphasized that preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season are underway, with an expected turnout of around 60 lakh devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)