Left Menu

TDB President Addresses Gold Losses Scandal

TDB President P S Prasanth announced action against nine officials for lapses related to gold losses at the Sabarimala temple. Deputy Devaswom Commissioner B Murari Babu has already faced action. Further actions will follow after the Board meeting. The issue involves procedural lapses and incites political criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:36 IST
TDB President Addresses Gold Losses Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TDB President P S Prasanth revealed on Saturday that nine officials are under scrutiny for their involvement in the gold losses reported at the Sabarimala temple. The investigation by the Board's Vigilance wing has highlighted significant lapses.

Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who previously served as the administrative officer at Sabarimala, is the first to face disciplinary measures. Decisions regarding other officials, including TDB Secretary Jayashree, will be determined at the forthcoming board meeting scheduled for October 14.

In response to political criticism, Prasanth defended the current board's integrity, urging opposition figures like V D Satheesan to refrain from making unfounded allegations. Prasanth emphasized that preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season are underway, with an expected turnout of around 60 lakh devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
2
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
3
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
4
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025