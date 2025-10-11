Left Menu

Delhi Heroes Honored: Ex Gratia for COVID-19 Warriors

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed Rs 1 crore each to the families of 11 COVID-19 warriors who lost their lives serving during the pandemic. She praised their dedication and assured government support for the bereaved families, emphasizing the sacrifices made by these frontline workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:07 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored the memories of 11 COVID-19 frontline warriors on Saturday by providing ex gratia payments of Rs 1 crore each to their families. These workers stood as pillars of resilience and dedication in the face of the pandemic, risking their lives while everything else came to a standstill.

Gupta, in her message on social media platform X, paid tribute to the lives saved because of the dedication of these workers. She reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to supporting the families of those whom she referred to as 'Karmyogis'—individuals who sacrificed themselves for their duties.

The announcement for the ex gratia was made on October 1, by the BJP-led government, aiming to honor employees who perished performing their duties during the pandemic. A cabinet team, including ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, was established in June to expedite the payment process.

