Understanding White-Collar Crime: Insights from Former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna offered insights into the complexities of white-collar crime at a national conference. He clarified that not every financial mistake constitutes a crime, categorizing financial wrongs into three types: intentional crimes like fraud and insider trading, unintentional errors, and procedural mistakes.

Khanna highlighted the difficulty in equating different categories of financial wrongs, stressing that some unintentional lapses receive disproportionate punishments. He underscored the need for public awareness as cyber crimes are on the rise and advocated for a shift in mindset towards engaging with law enforcement without fear.

The former Chief Justice called on legal professionals to focus on lawful financial practices and highlighted the resistance individuals face when reporting white-collar crimes due to the daunting nature of dealing with government agencies. Khanna urged for courage and a proactive approach to law enforcement in tackling these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)