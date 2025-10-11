RAF Joins NATO for Border Patrol Amid Russian Incursions

In a significant display of international military cooperation, Britain's Royal Air Force participated in a 12-hour border patrol mission alongside NATO and U.S. forces earlier this week. The operation was conducted in response to a series of Russian drone and aircraft incursions into NATO airspace.

Defense Minister John Healey underscored the importance of this operation, describing it as a major joint mission with key international partners. This collaboration demonstrates the continued strength and unity of NATO allies in the face of potential threats.

The patrol mission reflects a proactive stance by NATO members to secure their borders and deter further violations of airspace by Russian aircraft, which have been increasingly testing the defenses of the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)