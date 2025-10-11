Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

In Rajasthan, eight members from two families allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Jaipur and Sikar districts. Investigations suggest financial distress in one family and a domestic dispute in the other. Authorities are probing further to uncover additional details about the tragic events.

In a heart-wrenching series of events, eight individuals from two distinct families were found dead, having allegedly died by suicide in the districts of Jaipur and Sikar, Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, reports reveal that Rupendra Sharma, aged 63, his wife Sushila Sharma, 58, and their son Pulkit Sharma, 32, were discovered lifeless in their rented home. The deceased were found after the landlord notified the authorities when the family's section of the house remained inexplicably closed for an extended period. Initial inquiries suggest the family resorted to consuming poison, likely due to severe financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, in Sikar, a separate tragedy unfolded as a woman, Kiran, and her four children succumbed to the same fate. The family had been residing in a flat after a marital dispute, and their bodies were discovered following a complaint of a foul smell by fellow residents. Here, too, the consumption of poison is suspected. Investigations are ongoing to provide more clarity on these grim occurrences.

