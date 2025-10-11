Preserving Harmony: Singapore's Blueprint for Religious and Ethnic Unity

Singapore's religion and ethnicity policies stand as a testament to the city's commitment to unity amidst a backdrop of global division, according to Minister K Shanmugam. Speaking at a recent event, the Coordinating Minister for National Security emphasized the need to preserve the harmony that Singapore currently enjoys through its secular approach.

Shanmugam highlighted the impact of social media and the internet in exposing Singaporeans to global religious tensions, stressing the importance of vigilance in maintaining peace. With a population that includes Chinese, Malays, and Indians among others, Singapore's diversity is both a strength and a responsibility.

The minister outlined key principles: a secular state, equality among religions, and the creation of common spaces. English's role as the primary language underscores the importance of inclusivity. Such measures, backed by law, ensure that any breach of this harmony is swiftly addressed, safeguarding a peaceful future for all Singaporeans.

