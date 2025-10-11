Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability
A medical student from Odisha was allegedly raped in West Bengal's Durgapur. The crime has fueled political tensions and criticism of the state's handling of women's safety. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the incident has sparked nationwide outrage, demanding justice for the survivor and improved safety measures.
- Country:
- India
A medical college student from Odisha has reportedly been raped by unknown assailants in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, sparking a political uproar and calls for justice across the state.
The incident took place outside a private medical college campus in Durgapur when the student went out with a friend for dinner. Disturbingly, the perpetrators allegedly threatened her with severe consequences if she reported the crime.
The incident has drawn national attention, with various political leaders demanding swift action and expressing concerns about rising crimes against women in West Bengal. Investigations are ongoing, with the state health department seeking a report from the medical college, and the opposition calling for stronger law enforcement.
