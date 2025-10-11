Left Menu

Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

Reliance Power's Executive Director and CFO, Ashok Kumar Pal, has resigned following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering. The case involves fake bank guarantees submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India. Reliance Power maintains its status as a victim of the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:17 IST
Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power faced significant upheaval on Saturday as its Executive Director and CFO, Ashok Kumar Pal, stepped down following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Pal, accused of complicity in a fraudulent bank guarantee scheme, has been remanded to two days in ED custody.

The charges stem from allegations regarding a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of the publicly-listed Reliance Power. This guarantee was allegedly counterfeit, a claim brought to light in a complaint by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, who registered a case in November 2024.

While Reliance Power has clarified that Anil D. Ambani, a prominent figure often associated with the company, has not been on the Board for over three years and is unrelated to the ongoing investigation, the company is adamant in its stance as a victim of fraud. They continue to cooperate with the authorities and have lodged a complaint against the accused company, identified as Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthe...

 India
2
NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

 India
3
A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afghanistan Ties

A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afgha...

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025