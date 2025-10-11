Left Menu

A Year of Change: India's New Criminal Laws Exhibition in Jaipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will open an exhibition in Jaipur to mark a year of India's new criminal laws starting October 13. The event will showcase shifts in the justice system, replacing colonial-era laws, emphasizing democracy, and highlighting timely justice for women and vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant homage to legal reform, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate an exhibition in Jaipur. This event, running from October 13 to 18 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, aims to commemorate the first year since the implementation of India's revamped criminal laws, launched on July 1, 2024.

The exhibition, graced by dignitaries including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, will elucidate the impact of the new criminal codes: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws supplant the archaic Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act.

Ahead of the event, a curtain raiser saw Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant emphasize the democratic essence of the new laws, which prioritize justice-oriented reform. DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma highlighted provisions for swift justice delivery, crucial for cases involving women, children, and vulnerable communities.

