Tragic Death: Undertrial Found Hanging in Hajipur Jail

An undertrial prisoner was discovered hanging in his cell at Hajipur jail in Bihar, as reported by officials on Saturday.

The prisoner, identified as Ravi Ranjan Kumar, also known as Moosa, hailed from Randaha village in the Barati police jurisdiction. Arrested on September 28 for liquor possession, he was detained in custody.

Sadar First Sub-Divisional Police Officer Subodh Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that Ravi attempted suicide at around 3 pm using a bedsheet and a towel. Despite being rushed to Sadar hospital, he was declared deceased by medical professionals.

Kumar had previously escaped from custody at Sadar Hospital on October 4 following health issues. He was rearrested at Ghoda Chowk and returned to the high-security cell in Hajipur Mandal Jail after a medical check.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination under the supervision of a magistrate, with the process being videographed. The deceased's family has been informed, and an inquest is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

