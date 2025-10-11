Tragedy in Hardoi: Man in Distress Attacks Family

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, when a man, identified as Amit, allegedly killed his mother and seriously injured his sister with a sickle. The event, fueled by a heated family dispute, has left the community in shock.

According to officials, Amit, 35, attacked his mother Ramrati, 60, and sister Sangeeta, 25, on Friday night after an argument escalated. The family rushed the victims to the district hospital, where Ramrati succumbed to her injuries, while Sangeeta remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

The police have arrested Amit, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues and undergoing treatment for depression. The incident is under investigation, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased has been ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)