Tragedy in Hardoi: Man in Distress Attacks Family

In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a man reportedly killed his mother and injured his sister using a sickle due to mental distress. The attack followed a heated argument. The mother succumbed to her injuries, while the sister remains hospitalized. Police have apprehended the suspect, Amit, amid ongoing investigations.

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, when a man, identified as Amit, allegedly killed his mother and seriously injured his sister with a sickle. The event, fueled by a heated family dispute, has left the community in shock.

According to officials, Amit, 35, attacked his mother Ramrati, 60, and sister Sangeeta, 25, on Friday night after an argument escalated. The family rushed the victims to the district hospital, where Ramrati succumbed to her injuries, while Sangeeta remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

The police have arrested Amit, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues and undergoing treatment for depression. The incident is under investigation, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased has been ordered.

