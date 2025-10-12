The Cuban Foreign Ministry has firmly denied U.S. claims that its troops are involved in the Ukrainian conflict, labeling such accusations as baseless. On Saturday, for the first time, Cuba disclosed information about legal cases involving its citizens in mercenary activities in Eastern Europe.

Cuba, a supportive ally of Russia, has periodically called for peace in Ukraine. Recent reports of Cuban nationals engaged in combat first emerged in 2023, leading to an internal investigation. The Ministry revealed that from 2023 to 2025, nine legal proceedings have been brought against Cubans for mercenarism, resulting in five convictions and sentences ranging from five to 14 years for 26 individuals.

Meanwhile, as the United Nations prepares to vote on whether to urge the U.S. to lift its embargo on Cuba—an issue consistently gaining support since 1992—the U.S. State Department continues to allege Cuban involvement in Ukraine, citing a significant presence of Cuban fighters. Cuba, however, insists on its non-involvement, adhering strictly to a zero-tolerance policy for mercenarism.