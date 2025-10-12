Left Menu

Iran Dismisses Trump's Hope for Israel Ties as 'Wishful Thinking'

Iran has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that it could normalize relations with Israel as 'wishful thinking.' This statement follows Trump's mention of Iran possibly joining the Abraham Accords. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, firmly rejected the notion, criticizing Israel's past actions.

Updated: 12-10-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has categorically dismissed the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel, a notion floated by U.S. President Donald Trump, as 'wishful thinking.' The possibility was mentioned by Trump in the context of the Abraham Accords, under which Israel normalized relations with several Muslim-majority nations.

President Trump had indicated that Iran might consider joining these accords, but the Iranian government was quick to reject the idea. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi took a strong stance against the suggestion, condemning what he referred to as the 'occupied regime' and criticizing its historical actions.

This development underscores the persistent tensions in the region and the complexity of diplomatic efforts led by the United States to foster wider normalization of relations with Israel among Middle Eastern countries.

